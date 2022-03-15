PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of nurses are currently gathered at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center to draw attention to the nurse staffing crisis taking place at the hospital.

The nurses, represented by the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA), are joined by elected leaders, worker advocates and community allies.

The nurses say the gathering is about Providence getting more staff and better health care, and that the raise they were offered isn’t going to cut it.

These frontline workers are asking Providence for:

Stronger patient safety standards to reduce future COVID-19 outbreaks and ensure the highest standards of care for all Oregonians.

Safe nurse staffing to ensure high-quality care and patient access.

Affordable health care and paid leave so frontline nurses can seek care after COVID-19 exposures and afford health care for their own families.

A fair compensation package that allows hospitals to recruit and retain the skilled frontline caregivers they say our communities need to stay healthy and safe.

Jennifer Burrows, chief executive at Providence St. Vincent, believes that the picketing event is unproductive.

“This staged event takes time and energy away from the bargaining process between the hospital and the union,” said Jennifer Burrows, RN, chief executive, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.