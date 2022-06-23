PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tentative contract between nurses and Providence St. Vincent hospital in Portland has been knocked down after nurses voted against it.

The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) announced the nurses voted against the tentative agreement late Thursday morning a day after the tentative agreement was reached with Providence St. Vincent following a month of negotiations.

The strike vote authorized by nurses against St. Vincent is one of three in the Portland area, citing unfair labor practices and below-market compensation.

