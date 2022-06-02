PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in Eastern Oregon and is warning residents about the potential for landslides in the Blue Mountains.

The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday and through the evening and includes the Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains, Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue Mountains.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warned that heavy rain may lead to landslides in areas with steep terrain and debris flows in burned areas from recent wildfires.

The department explained that debris flows, which may carry boulders and logs, are fast-moving and can easily travel a mile or more.

Officials warned that areas below steep slopes and mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.