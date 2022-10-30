PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fresh off their exhilarating victory in the NWSL final, the champion Thorns returned home and received a hometown welcome at Portland International Airport.

Fans were gathered along the pathways leading to the main terminal and bathed the players in cheers when they emerged holding the championship trophy.

“It’s really great to see that they keep powering through and keep pushing through all the adversity.” said Thorns fan Alendra Sodelo, “It’s been great to see them carrying that energy onto the field.”

The Portland Thorns returned to a hero’s welcome at PDX a day after winning their 3rd NWSL title, October 30, 2022 (KOIN)

The Thorns worked their way through a tricky season in which off-field issues weighed heavily on the team, but in the end, led by League MVP Sophia Smith, they collected the third championship in their short history, putting a great ending to the story.