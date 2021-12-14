O.J. Simpson granted early release from parole

FILE – In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a lawsuit alleging that unnamed employees defamed Simpson by telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive. Simpson’s attorney declined comment about the agreement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — O.J. Simpson has been granted an early release from parole, according to Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Simpson had been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, and was due for release on Feb. 9, 2022. He was serving time for his role in a botched robbery. He was trying to get back memorabilia from dealers at Palace Station in Las Vegas.

On October 4, 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping, and was sentenced to 33 years in prison but was granted parole in 2017.

Simpson has remained in the public eye, frequently posting comments on social media about various news events. He lives in Las Vegas.

“In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute,” according to today’s statement.

“On Nov. 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6, 2021. Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.”