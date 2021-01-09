Oak Grove house fire displaces two; cause under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people, a pet dog and pet rabbit safely escaped an early morning fire in Oak Grove Saturday.

Clackamas Fire was dispatched to the 14000 block of SE Linden Lane shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the occupants outside of a one story house with fire coming from two rooms and was spreading to a covered porch. Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The two residents and their pets have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Clackamas Fire.

Investigators will remain a the scene to determine the cause of the fire as well as assess damage.