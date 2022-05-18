SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Tuesday that multiple Canada goose goslings collected from Alton Baker Park in Eugene have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

ODFW also says that a red-tailed hawk and an osprey tested positive for the avian flu on May 10. The department expects a larger outbreak to take place, saying that more sick and dead ducks and geese have been observed at the park.

The cases are reportedly the first know detections of the new avian flu strain in wild birds in the state. According to ODFW, the first Oregon case in a backyard poultry was confirmed earlier this month in Linn County, while one additional case was confirmed in Lane County.

The CDC says the risk of HPAI to human health is low, and that the only known human case involving infection and illness was in a person involved in the culling of presumptively infected poultry at a commercial farm in Colorado.

However, ODFW recommends for people to avoid close contact with ducks and geese over the spring and summer. The department encourages people to not collect or handle sick or dead birds, but to report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov. ODFW will continue to monitor the presence of the disease.

Currently, Oregon wildlife rehabilitators are not accepting sick ducks and geese to protect the other avian patients and education birds in their care.