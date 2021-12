A tree fell on an ODOT car while driving on I-5 Northbound near Wolf Creek on Monday, the department posted in a Tweet (ODOT) December 28, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tree began to fall on I-5 Northbound near Wolf Creek on Monday as an ODOT car was driving by, the department posted in a Tweet.

The tree caused traffic delays for an hour and a half.

*Correction: NO ONE was hurt. That's something to be pretty thankful for. 😅 — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) December 28, 2021

ODOT said Oregon State Police found a private logging company in traffic who helped remove the tree from the road.

ODOT thanked Oregon State Police who found a private logging company in traffic to help clear the tree from the road (ODOT) December 28, 2021.

ODOT said no one was hurt.