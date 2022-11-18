PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, the Oregon Department of Transportation says they are inviting the public to give feedback on proposed tolling throughout the Portland region.

Portland ranks no. 11 in the U.S. for most traffic congestion and congestion costs the Oregon economy nearly $1.2 million a day, according to ODOT.

While ODOT has already identified two proposed tolling locations along the Abernathy and Tualatin bridges, slated to pay for seismic improvements to nine bridges, they are now seeking input on where to place additional tolling locations along Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 which could help reduce congestion and fund projects like the I-5 bridge replacement program.

ODOT is proposing an all-electric system that would allow drivers to set up an online account with various payment options available.

Those with an account will be provided a “toll tag” sticker to place on their windshield, which tracks tolls crossed in real time as drivers ride under a toll device.

With no booths or drop buckets, ODOT hopes the proposed system will reduce congestion, and if a tag is not detected, KOIN 6 News was told the system will capture a temporary image of the car license plate and mail a bill to the registered owner.

ODOT will be providing webinars with information on the next steps of the tolling process and how to comment. The webinars will be at the following dates and times:

Webinar # 1 – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Click this link to join the Zoom Webinar. Telephone dial in by phone: +1 346 248 7799 Webinar ID: 824 4095 7204

Webinar # 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4-5 p.m. Click this link to join the Zoom Webinar. Telephone dial in by phone: +1 719 359 4580 Webinar ID: 861 6446 4157

ODOT welcomes comments and interests. There are multiple ways to submit a comment:

Email: oregontolling@odot.oregon.gov. Please include “Scoping comments” in the subject line.

Phone: 503-837-3536

Mail:

Oregon Department of Transportation

Attn: Oregon Tolling Team – Scoping Comment

123 NW Flanders Street

Portland, Oregon, 97209

Comments must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 6, 2023