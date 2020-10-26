Officer suspended for blaring ‘Trump 2020’ from NYPD vehicle

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department said Sunday it has suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying “Trump 2020” over a patrol vehicle’s loudspeaker, a violation of department rules.
Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Sunday that the officer’s behavior was “One hundred percent unacceptable. Period.” He said officers must remain apolitical.
WARNING: Video contains profanity
Mayor Bill de Blasio also promised swift action, writing in a tweet that an officer “pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences.”
A message seeking comment was left with the union representing patrol officers.
Videos posted on social media captured the officer bellowing his support of President Donald Trump from a marked police department SUV just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
