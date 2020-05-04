Officers involved in deadly Vancouver shooting identified

Three Vancouver police officers were involved in a shooting at 4th Plain and Stapleton, April 28, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three police officers involved in the deadly shooting of a Vancouver man were identified Monday.

Sergeant Jay Alie, Officer Sammy Abdala and Officer Sean Suarez were part of the group of officers responding to a fight near NE Stapleton Road and E Fourth Plain Boulevard on April 28.

When they arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and another person who refused officers’ commands to drop “sharpened objects” he was holding, police said. The noncompliant man was identified as 50-year-old William Edward Abbe.

After multiple attempts to get him to drop the objects, three officers then fired at Abbe. He was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from the scene.

Sergeant Alie, 53, has been with Vancouver Police Department since January 1997.

Officers Abdala, 52, and Suarez, 36, both had been serving the Patrol Operations Bureau.

All three officers have been placed on critical incident leave while the incident is investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CCSO tip line at 564-397-2210.