PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Dozens of police officers are on the scene in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood after two suspects reportedly shoplifted a Washington Sportsman’s Warehouse store then fled the scene, according to Cowlitz County police.

Police told KOIN 6 News the suspects drove away as officers tried to stop them. Police noted that the incident started in Kelso, then moved through Clark County – ending up in southeast Portland.

Police have blocked off multiple blocks including SE 118th to 122nd near the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

On the scene, a KOIN 6 News crew saw a PPB Air Support Unit along with a Gresham police drone.

This is a developing story.