PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says that a 16-year-old boy believed to be connected to a Monday shooting at Columbus Park near Reynolds High School was arrested and brought into custody on Wednesday.

Officials say the boy is a student at Reynolds High School and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred during a lunch period at Reynolds and that two school resource deputies rushed to the park along with school security. Multiple law enforcement officers also reportedly responded to the school.

MCSO determined that the suspects fled the scene away from the school and deemed school grounds to be safe. Officials say there was no lockdown to “allow students to seek safe shelter inside the school” since many students were reportedly outside during the lunch period.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating the shooting and working to identify any additional people who were involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to leave a message with detectives at 503-988-0560 and callers can choose to remain anonymous. MCSO also said neighbors who live near the school and have home security systems are encouraged to review the video between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday.