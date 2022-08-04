PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire at a Portland apartment complex on Thursday was started by a kid lighting illegal fireworks, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The fire department says that one person had minor injuries and that three adults and two children were displaced due to the fire and the Red Cross is providing temporary housing for them.

Just after noon, fire crews were called to a fire at Briarwood East Apartments at 3302 SE 122nd Ave. after multiple callers reported that heavy smoke was coming from the building.

Crews reportedly arrived to find the fire coming from the rear of the one-story portion of the complex. The fire department said that the fire was knocked down quickly and did not extend to adjacent units.

Portland Fire & Rescue also announced that enforcement action is being taken in this case.