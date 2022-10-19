PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 closed at the Halsey-Brownsville exit Wednesday morning following a deadly crash in Linn County.

Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 that at least one person was killed in the crash. More than 20 semi-trucks were reportedly involved in the collision.

The crash spans more than a mile stretch of I-5, according to OSP.

Crews are working to unload and move the trucks involved. Multiple vehicles were heavily damaged, according to officials.

Authorities believe heavy fog in the area led to the crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this to be a long closure and is diverting traffic to Highway 99E. Drivers are urged to use other routes