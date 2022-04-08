PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday was a dangerous night on the streets in Washington County, as police say a single deputy was forced to make three DUII arrests over the course of one evening.

In a social media post, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Cooley was conducting a routine traffic stop when another car came out of nowhere and crashed right in front of him last night.

According to WCSO, the drunk driver of the crashed vehicle was injured by the collision. They said the driver blew a 0.18 BAC.

Authorities said Deputy Cooley arrested the driver on DUII charges — though it would not be the only alcohol-related arrest made by the deputy.

“This was one of three DUII arrests Dep. Cooley made last night,” WCSO stated. They did not release further details regarding the other arrests.