Officials: Keep backup heating sources outside during outage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department has urged people across the region to refrain from bringing in alternate heat sources indoors during the prolonged outages left by the recent winter storm.

The dangerous practice has led to at least four people dying from carbon-monoxide poisoning. Between Saturday, February 13 and Monday, February 15, the department responded to three fatal carbon-monoxide incidents — all of which are still under investigation:

February 13: A man reportedly ignited charcoal briquettes inside a small, enclosed area, leading to death by CO poisoning.

February 14: A man was alone with his dog inside his RV, without electricity. The propane heating source designed for use inside the RV appears to have had a malfunction. The RV was equipped with a carbon-monoxide detector, which was sounding, alerting a neighbor. The neighbor who heard the alarm checked on the subject, finding him unconscious. The unconscious man was transported to an area hospital, and ultimately died from what is suspected to be carbon-monoxide poisoning. The subject’s dog was found deceased, as well.

February 15: Two adults who had lost power to their home were inside their RV using a propane heating source designed for heating the vehicle. Because it was not functioning properly, reportedly leaked carbon-monoxide, killing both adults.

“We’ve experienced historic levels of people without power in Clackamas County,” said CCSO’s Sgt. Marcus Mendoza. “The power outages and low temperatures — those two things combined create a recipe for disaster.”

In addition to the casualties, at least eight people in the area have been hospitalized for carbon-monoxide poisoning–seven of whom were from Woodburn.

“It’s one of those things that’s preventable,” said Sgt. Mendoza. “If there’s anything we can do to get the message out….this is dangerous.”

CCSO stressed to never use alternate heating sources indoors because they will likely produce carbon monoxide. Things like generators, barbecues, camp stoves or cooktops used inside homes, trailers and other enclosed spaces will ultimately lead to a dangerous situation.

For more information, FEMA listed safety tips on the emergency use of generators.

