Officials: Missing 16-year-old in ‘critical danger’

Mataya Gearhart, 16. Credit: Oregon Department of Human Services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for a missing foster teen who is believed to be in critical danger.

Sixteen-year-old Mataya Gearhart was last seen Thursday night in Portland, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Mataya is described as being about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

No other details about the case were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Mataya’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

Portland police are investigating.

