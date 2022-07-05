The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the person.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body recovered in the Columbia River.

According to MCSO, the Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4 to recover the body in the river near the western end of Hayden Island.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the person recovered as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell.

The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island to save a woman struggling to stay afloat. The woman made it to safety, but McDowell did not.

After an extensive search, his body wasn’t found initially found.