PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 541 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths, according to Monday’s COVID-19 report.

The deaths and new cases reported on Monday include data recorded by counties from March 25 through March 27.

This brings Oregon’s total case count to 703,132. and the state’s death toll to 7,074.

There are currently 118 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 15 fewer than Sunday, according to OHA.

OHA also says that 3,174,788 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,883,165 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The seven-day running average for vaccinations is now 2,046 doses per day.

Cases by county

Benton (23), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (167), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (79) and Yamhill (4).

More information about cases and deaths will be released at a later time.