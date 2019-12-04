Live Now
Ohio authorities looking for man with distinctive tattoo

News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Marietta, OH (WTRF) – Authorities in Ohio are looking for a man with quite a distinctive tattoo.

The Marietta Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher, who has a giant tattoo of a marijuana leaf with the words “Pot Head” surrounding it, authorities announced.

Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address. His last known address was in Belpree, Ohio.

Other tattoos include ones on the fingers his left and right hands that read “LONE WOLF,” half sleeves on both of his arms, a cross on his back, cards on his left leg, and theater masks on his right leg that read “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

