OHS resumes adoptions via appointment amid COVID-19 crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If social distancing and isolation are starting to wear you down, maybe it’s time to adopt a new best friend.

The Oregon Humane Society announced Thursday evening it’s resuming adoption appointments this Friday, March 20, amid the state and nation’s ongoing response to the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus. The shelter briefly suspended adoptions earlier this week as officials reviewed its processes in order to ensure safety.

Officials at OHS say it’s their goal to save the lives of pets while keeping its staff and members of the public safe during this time. Keeping this in mind, OHS has announced new precautions as a result.

Those who wish to adopt a pet can view animals online and submit an adoption questionnaire at OregonHumane.org/Adopt or call 503.285.7722 to schedule an appointment. The shelter has also set up special meeting rooms to maintain social distancing recommendations.

Officials say they’re still receiving animals who need loving homes, including cats and dogs transferred from Multnomah County Animal Services and overwhelmed shelters in Eastern Oregon.

“It’s more critical than ever that we find homes for pets so we can continue to be ready to help other shelters and the public during this crisis,” Sharon Harmon, OHS president and CEO, said in a statement.

Foster homes for 160 shelter pets have also been activated amid the ongoing response to COVID-19.

For those who would still like to help, but are unable to adopt at this time, Oregon Humane Society has donation bins outside of its shelter at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd., and monetary donations can be made at OregonHumane.org/Donate.

More than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across the U.S., resulting in 150 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oregon, there have been 88 COVID-19 cases, and three reported deaths.