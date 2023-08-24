PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Old Farmer’s Almanac is releasing its forecast for the winter of 2023-2024 for individual regions — and depending on where you are in the Pacific Northwest, you could either be seeing a dry winter or above-normal snowfall.

The publication, which usually releases its winter weather outlooks toward the end of August each year, has already released its forecasts for the Pacific Northwest region and for the Intermountain region, of which parts of Oregon and Washington both fall. And the biggest takeaway? El Niño will play a definitive role.

The Pacific Northwest Region spans from the U.S. border with British Columbia in Canada to just south of Eureka in California, and as far east as Central Oregon.

For the 2023-2024 winter forecast, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says that while the region is known for “consistently heavy precipitation, our forecasts for the Northwest call for a dry winter, thanks largely to this year’s winter El Niño.”

As for the Intermountain region, which makes up parts of central Washington and Oregon to eastern Oregon and Washington along with all of Idaho, it’s fantastic news for those who love outdoor winter sports: “Start planning a trip to the mountains if you love to ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or enjoy a wintry wonderland,” Old Farmers says.

As for snow amounts, the Pacific Northwest should expect to see below-normal amounts of precipitation and snowfall, with the region’s snowiest moments happening in mid-to-late December and mid-January, according to the publication. Be sure to bundle up as well, since Old Farmers Almanac says to expect winter temperatures to be colder than normal, with coldest moments in mid-November, late December and mid-January.

The Intermountain region parts of Oregon and Washington can expect “above-normal snowfall,” according to Old Farmers’ Almanac, with “the snowiest periods in mid-to-late November, early and late January, and mid-February.”

Earlier this month, the Farmers Almanac released its prediction for the 2023-2024 winter season, warning Pacific Northwesterners to prepare for a snowier-than-usual winter season.

As for which publication is correct, time will only tell, but KOIN 6’s weather team is keeping a close eye on all forecasts as they develop.

Meteorologist Josh Cozart also says there are a few other considerations for any kind of extended winter forecast.

“Keep in mind, the Old Farmer’s Almanac is based more on climate than weather events. Climate is a long-range outlook at what’s typically normal for an area. Weather is short-term and is nearly impossible to forecast winter conditions this far out in time,” he said. “So, we know that the climate might show warmer temperatures, less rainfall, and hardly any snow for Oregon and Washington, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have an outlying event that scraps that outlook entirely.”