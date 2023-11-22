PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old Oregon man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred near Main Street and Third Avenue in Riddle on Nov. 20 shortly after 11:30 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Suspect Gauge Douglas James Main remains at large following the shooting, which killed 20-year-old Devonte Lovell Clark and injured 29-year-old Killian Mavity, both from Grants Pass. Mavity was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his arm. His condition is not known at this time.

Suspect Gauge Douglas James Main. (Photos provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)



The missing Honda Civic that Main allegedly used to flee the scene of the shooting.

Main allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in a stolen 2017, silver, four-door Honda Civic with the Oregon license plate 276PAT. A sheriff’s office has provided the public with a photo of Main and the Honda Civic he was last seen driving.

“Main should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. “Anyone who observes the vehicle or Main is asked to call 911.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police.