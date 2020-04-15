One injured in explosion at NE Portland apartment

Portland Fire & Rescue currently investigating the cause

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was injured after a reported explosion occurred at a Northeast Portland apartment complex.

The explosion happened inside an apartment unit near the intersection of NE 57th Avenue and NE Prescott Street.

Police have blocked off the stretch of road in front of the complex as Portland Fire & Rescue investigates the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning.

