One person killed, another injured in shooting at Sellwood bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a bar in the Sellwood-Moreland Neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of two people shot at a bar in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found two victims. Medical first responders determined one person was dead. The other person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov, (503) 823-3774, or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov, (503) 923-0833.