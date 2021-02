PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after a car drove over an embankment in South Portland early Sunday morning, Portland police said.

Officers responded to the crash near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Hooker Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police say one person was killed in the crash.

The Portland Major Crash Team responded to investigate. North Barbur Boulevard was closed while police were at the scene.