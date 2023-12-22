PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A local family lost $20,000 after falling for a phone call from a scammer impersonating a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The most common form of this scam is for the person on the phone to claim to be a MCSO sergeant or deputy, and that the victim has a warrant, unpaid court fine or missed jury duty. The victim is told they must pay a fine with a gift card or cash app, lest they be arrested.

“We will not call you asking for any money or personal information regarding any missed court dates or warrants,” said Deputy Brandon White.

A common tactic from scammers is to keep the person on the phone during the entire call and tell them they are not allowed to contact family or friends for advice. Once payment is received, the victim is told they can visit a MCSO office for reimbursement. Newer tactics include scammers using fake badge numbers and case numbers to legitimize claims; texting fake warrants and affidavits; and providing a phone number for callback that has a recorded phone tree similar to the MSCO’s.

The Sheriff’s Office, nor any other law enforcement agency, will ever ask for payment over the phone.

