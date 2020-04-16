Online banking sees some slowdowns, outages as stimulus checks delivered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bank websites across the country saw some slowdowns and even outages as they were hit by a wave of interest as the delivery of federal stimulus checks started this week.

Eighty million people are estimated to have received Economic Impact Payments Wednesday, which are the stimulus checks authorized by the federal government to respond to the economic crisis spurred on by the novel coronavirus pandemic. That includes payments of $1,200 per individual if they make less than $75,000 per year.

Banking companies Chase, SunTrust, BB&T and the local OnPoint Community Credit Union all confirmed to KOIN 6 News that they saw slowdowns to their websites and apps.

“This is a very unusual situation in that several dynamics happening at once are affecting how many people are using online banking, not just at OnPoint but across the banking industry,” OnPoint Community Credit Union’s Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Jim Armstrong said in an email.

An OnPoint Community Credit Union branch in Troutdale, Oregon. April 16, 2020 (Google Street View).

He said the company experienced some delays in login times Wednesday, but no other interruptions. However, the app and website experienced outages Friday and early this week.

“We’ve been working with our provider around the clock to accommodate the huge increase in use of our online banking and mobile banking platforms,” Armstrong said.

He said in addition to the stimulus check interest, Wednesday also generated traffic due to being many companies’ payroll processing day. In addition, small businesses are likely checking their bank accounts related to federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and OnPoint’s own zero interest loans of up to $2,500 which just came online last week. OnPoint has 33 locations in Oregon and southwest Washington.

A spokesperson for Chase bank also acknowledged slow downs on their app and website Wednesday due to an increased volume of users checking for their paychecks and stimulus checks.

Kyle Tarrance, a spokesperson for the Truist Financial Corporation said via email that both BB&T and SunTrust digital banking platforms experienced access issues to their websites and apps “due to higher than normal volume, which many other financial institutions also experienced.” He added the issues have since been fully restored.

Wells Fargo and KeyBank both reported to KOIN 6 News via email no issues with slowdowns on their websites or apps.

A second batch of federal stimulus checks will begin to be distributed May 18.

You can track your stimulus payment through an IRS “Get My Payment” tool.