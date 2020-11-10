ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday, November 10, is a special day for one branch of the U.S. military.
The U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating their 245th birthday.
The Marine Corps celebrated by holding a special ‘Birthday Cake Cutting’ ceremony.
The U.S. Marines started when “just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.”
The U.S. Marine Corps provided this message for all who have served their country:
245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment— U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020
Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2
- COVID-19 outbreak discovered at Union Gospel Mission of Salem
- Oregon City voters weigh in on recall of Mayor Holladay
- Victim in deadly SE Portland shooting identified
- Oorah! Happy birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps
- Beyoncé, Peloton partner for multiyear deal to honor homecoming at HBCUs
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.