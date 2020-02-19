Oregon aerospace manufacturer fined for 2019 explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a fine to Selmet, Inc. over an explosion that occurred at its Albany facility in August 2019.

The penalty of $27,500 was tagged to the company for violating job safety rules.

On the morning of August 19, 2019, an explosion rocked the complex, blowing part of the roof off the building. Two workers were significantly injured from the blast. One man sustained second- and third-degree burns to his head, neck, arms and chest. The blast tossed another worker into a table.

An investigation into the incident revealed three serious violations by Selmet, according to OSHA. The agency said the company failed to account for employee safety; neglected an unsafe layout and design of the foundry; and overlooked proper work clothing and equipment.

“There are concrete steps employers can take to make safety a meaningful part of the operation of a work site,” an administrator for Oregon OSHA said in a release. “Neglecting such steps, as this case demonstrates, serves only to invite more risk and the severe consequences that frequently come with it.”