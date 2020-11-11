Oregon Air National Guard to conduct Veterans Day flyovers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday is Veterans Day — a day to celebrate those who served honorably in the military.

Although many Veterans Day events are canceled or scaled back this year, military flyovers will still be happening around the state. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct Veterans Day flyovers throughout Oregon.

Full flyover schedule

10:30 a.m. Downtown, The Dalles

11:00 a.m. Douglas County Fairgrounds, Roseburg

11:15 a.m. Albany, Ore.

11:25 a.m. North Plains Veteran’s Park, North Plains

11:30 a.m. Tillamook Air Museum, Tillamook

“We are humbled to participate in honoring all those who’ve gone before us and preserved the freedoms we have today,” 142nd Wing Commander Colonel David Unruh said. “We’re proud to be part of a long line of American military and we look forward to the future.”