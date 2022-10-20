ODEQ has also expanded the prior air quality advisory to Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After several consecutive days of unhealthy air quality in the greater Portland area, the Oregon Department of Environmental Equality says it has extended the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Oct. 24.

Oregon DEQ has also expanded the prior air quality advisory to Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties.

A mix of smoke from various fires, including the Cedar Creek Fire in the Cascades and the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County, and early morning fog has created a “toxic soup” for people across the Pacific Northwest. The smoke and heavy fog can also affect eyes, lungs and worsen certain pre-existing medical conditions.

However, the Oregon DEQ says smoke levels “can change rapidly” depending on weather conditions, and rain is slated to arrive on Friday.

ODEQ continues to track the wildfire smoke, but it still advises people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors shut and check driving conditions before hitting the road.

Here is a full list of counties included in the air quality advisory:

Polk County

Yamhill County

Deschutes County

Columbia County

Clackamas County

Douglas County

Lane County

Linn County

Marion County

Multnomah County

Washington County

Clark County

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.