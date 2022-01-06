Oregon and Washington residents facing charges for Capitol insurrection

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, with its latest round of subpoenas in September 2021, may uncover the degree to which former President Donald Trump, his campaign and White House were involved in planning the rally that preceded the riot, which had been billed as a grassroots demonstration. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is still working to identify people who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. However, so far more than a dozen people who were arrested or who are facing charges in connection to the event have been identified as residents of Oregon or Washington.

On its website, the FBI states, “We have deployed our full investigative resources and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in these criminal activities.”

As of Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said four Oregon residents and six Washington residents have been charged in connection to the riot.

Others were arrested but never charged.

Here are the names of the people being investigated from Oregon:

Jeffrey W. Hubbard – Hubbard, 48, lives in Lincoln City and was arrested in his hometown on Dec. 8, 2021. He faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI said they identified Hubbard from a video that was taken inside the Capitol during the insurrection. Hubbard was in the hallway connecting Statuary Hall to the House of Representatives chamber, an FBI special agent said in a statement of facts. Hubbard was seen chanting “stop the steal” and “we want Trump!” Investigators believe Hubbard entered the U.S. Capitol building through a broken window and was with a group of people who tried to enter the House chamber.

The FBI said a Lincoln City Police Department detective tried contacting Hubbard the day after the riot. The detective spoke to an elderly woman at Hubbard’s home who said her son was at the Trump rally in Washington D.C.

Matthew Leland Klein – Klein was arrested in Sherwood on March 23, 2021 and faces charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Matthew Klein was 24 at the time he was indicted. According to the indictment, Matthew Klein told his employer on Dec. 27, 2020 that he wanted to take time off work between Jan. 4-8, 2021 so that he and his brother could attend the “stop the steal rally in D.C.” Court documents say Matthew Klein and his brother entered the Capitol building the afternoon of Jan. 6. They say he helped members of the crowd climb a wall and gain access to a stairwell outside the Capitol and together with his brother worked to force a secure door open. The indictment says he used a flag to interfere with law enforcement officers’ efforts to disperse the crowd.

Jonathanpeter Klein – Jonathanpeter Klein is Matthew Klein’s brother and was 21 at the time of his arrest. He was arrested the same day as his brother, March 23, 2021, but arrested in Heppner. He and faces the same charges as his brother: conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

The court document says Jonathanpeter entered through a door on the northwest side of the Capitol and worked with his brother to force a door open on the Capitol’s north side.

According to his indictment, Jonathanpeter Klein is a self-identified member of the Proud Boys, a group described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. His indictment says he also notified his employer that he would be taking time off to attend the “stop the steal rally in D.C.”

Reed Knox Christensen – Christensen was arrested in Portland on April 25, 2021, on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building, willfully and knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds of the Capitol building, committing or attempting any act to obstruct, impede or interfere with law enforcement in the lawful performance of official duties, forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate or interfere.

Federal authorities say this FBI video of “Subject 191” lead to the identification of Reed Knox Christensen of Hillsboro, Oregon. (Credit: FBI)

Christensen is currently released on his own recognizance.

According to a statement of facts drafted by an FBI special agent, Christensen was identified in surveillance video. The investigator said U.C. Capitol Police had formed a line of bike racks from the north end of the Lower West Terrace to the south end to act as a barrier against the crowd. The video reportedly showed Christensen strike and push law enforcement officers and remove the bike rack barriers that were preventing the rioters from moving closer to the Capitol building.

Court documents indicate Christensen is a resident of Washington County and is a former Republican Party official in Washington County. He’s set to be arraigned on Jan. 18, 2022.

Southwest Washington residents facing charges:

Marc Anthony Bru – Bru is a resident of Vancouver Washington. He was arrested in Vancouver on March 30, 2021 and faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of justice.

According to a statement of facts drafted by an FBI special agent, the FBI received a tip in early February that Bru had traveled to and potentially participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI said they recognized Bru in photos and videos from the insurrection and that video shows him grabbing a police barricade and trying to pull it away from police. The special agent also said they found two photos showing Bru inside the Capitol building and that cell phone records show Bru’s number used a cell site providing service to the area, including inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Civil court documents say Bru is a member of the Proud Boys.

On Dec. 9, 2021, Bru pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. He has a status conference set for Feb. 10, 2022.

Jeffrey Grace – Grace was arrested Feb. 4, 2021, in Battle Ground. He faces a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Grace is currently released from custody on his own recognizance.

According to the FBI’s statement of facts, someone contacted the FBI saying a family member who is an acquaintance of Jeffrey Grace knew that Jeffrey Grace and his son Jeremy Grace flew to Washington D.C. and were at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

An FBI agent contacted Jeffrey Grace on Jan. 21 and he told the investigator he and his son attended the rally. After the rally, Jeffrey said he was separated from his son and began walking with a group of people toward the U.S. Capitol Building. He admitted to entering the building from the north side through an open door. He said there were two Capitol police officers standing at the door, but they didn’t say anything to him. He said the officers appeared overwhelmed and scared. He said he walked to the Rotunda and then left after he saw people causing damage to Capitol property.

Jeffrey Grace pleaded not guilty to the charge he faces.

Jeffrey Grace and his son Jeremy Grace in a photo from court documents detailing their alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington DC

Jeremy Grace – Jeremy Grace is Jeffrey Grace’s son. He was arrested on May 26, 2021, in Molalla, Ore., but the FBI told KOIN 6 News he’s a Battle Ground resident. Jeremy Grace faces charges of unlawful entry of a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduction the Capitol building or grounds, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was arraigned Aug. 3 and pleaded not guilty to all counts. He remains released on his own recognizance.

According to the statement of facts from the FBI, Jeremy Grace told an agent when he was first contacted on Jan. 25, 2021, that when he and his father were separated, he walked toward the U.S. Capitol Building, but did not go inside.

However, investigators retrieved a video showing both Jeremy and Jeffrey Grace inside the Capitol Rotunda together. They said the video appears to have been taken by Jeremy.

Other Washington residents and the charges they’re facing in connection to the insurrection:

Tyler Welsh Slaeker – Arrested Aug. 4, 2021, Federal Way, Wash.

Entering and remaining and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Joseph Elliot Zlab – Arrested May 13, 2021, in Everett, Wash.

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Mark Leffingwell – Arrested Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Leffingwell is a Seattle resident. Leffingwell faced charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, assault on a federal law enforcement officer, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and acts of physical violence in the Capitol building. He pleaded guilty to assault on a federal law enforcement officer and reached a plea agreement on Oct. 26, 2021. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs, left, and Ethan Nordean, right with megaphone, walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A federal judge has ordered Biggs and Nordean, two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The two had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded April 19, that the two men are dangerous and won’t abide by release conditions. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Ethan Nordean – Arrested Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Nordean is a resident of Washington State.

Conspiracy

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Taylor James Johnatakis – Arrested Feb. 11, 2021, in Kingston, Washington

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Obstructing or impeding passage through within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings

Engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings

Devlyn Thompson – Arrested and pleaded guilty on Aug. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Thompson lives in Seattle. He pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers while using a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on Dec. 20, 2021, to 3 years and 10 months in prison and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

The FBI’s Portland office confirms that Yevgemya Malimon, Kristina Malimon and Rodney Taylor, who are all Oregon residents, were arrested in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, but are not facing federal charges.