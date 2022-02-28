Masks will not be required in most indoor spaces in Oregon and Washington starting March 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon, Washington and California are moving up the date on when they will allow masks to come off in indoor public spaces and schools.

Starting March 12, masks will be recommended instead of required indoors.

This date is one week earlier than previously announced by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.

The announcement Monday from Brown’s office also reminds Oregonians that state policies do not change federal requirements, which still require the use of masks on public transit, in health care settings and other specialized settings.

Brown said the three states made the decision together because “On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked.”

In a statement, she said, “Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic. As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the decision comes as the states have monitored data from their health departments and determined they can adjust the timing of their mask requirements.

“While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously,” he wrote in a statement.

Inslee said the Washington State Department of Health will issue new guidance for K-12 schools next week to help schools prepare to implement the updated safety protocols.