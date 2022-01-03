Oregon Army National Guard soldiers heading to Poland

Oregon Army National Guard members assigned to 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, take part in their mobilization ceremony, Jan. 2, 2022 at Camp Withycombe, Ore. The soldiers are on their way to Poland to help support NATO partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

This isn't the first time the soldiers have been deployed internationally

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Army National Guard soldiers are headed to Europe to support the North Atlantic Alliance.

According to the Oregon Military Department, the soldiers were deployed during a ceremony held at Camp Withycmbe in Clackamas over the weekend. About 120 Oregon National Guard soldiers were sent to Poland to support the European Deterrence Initiative as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

A fact sheet by the Department of Defense states that the EDI enables the United States to enhance the U.S. deterrence posture; increase the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe; support the collective defense and security of NATO allies; and bolster the security and capacity of U.S. allies and partners.

“Today, EDI is a key funding source for U.S. European Command’s (EUCOM) posture adjustments in response to the evolving European security environment, also referred to as Operation Atlantic Resolve,” said the fact sheet. “EDI has enabled the first increase in U.S. military forces in Europe since the end of the Cold War.”

The Oregon Army Military Department said that the unit headed for Poland was deployed in 2009 to Iraq and as part of a combat team to Afghanistan in 2014.