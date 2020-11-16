Oregon Army National Guard soldiers honored after yearlong deployment

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-186 Infantry, stand in formation during their demobilization ceremony at Roseburg, Ore., Nov. 15, 2020, after spending nearly a year overseas. The primarily virtual ceremony was held to honor the achievements of 1-186 while conducting security and peace keeping missions in the Horn of Africa as part of Task Force Guardian. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office)

The troops served in Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Army National Guard soldiers were honored in Roseburg Sunday during a demobilization ceremony.

Soldiers from the 1-186 Infantry, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, recently returned from a yearlong deployment. The troops were focused on peacekeeping and security throughout Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti.

Their deployment was part of the second-largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard citizen-soldiers since World War II.

The ceremony was conducted at the National Guard armory in Roseburg.