Oregon Army National Guard soldiers honored after yearlong deployment

News

The troops served in Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 1-186 Infantry, stand in formation during their demobilization ceremony at Roseburg, Ore., Nov. 15, 2020, after spending nearly a year overseas. The primarily virtual ceremony was held to honor the achievements of 1-186 while conducting security and peace keeping missions in the Horn of Africa as part of Task Force Guardian. (National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Army National Guard soldiers were honored in Roseburg Sunday during a demobilization ceremony. 

Soldiers from the 1-186 Infantry, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, recently returned from a yearlong deployment. The troops were focused on peacekeeping and security throughout Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti. 

Their deployment was part of the second-largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard citizen-soldiers since World War II. 

The ceremony was conducted at the National Guard armory in Roseburg. 

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss