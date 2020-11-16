Oregon Army National Guard soldiers honored after yearlong deployment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Army National Guard soldiers were honored in Roseburg Sunday during a demobilization ceremony.
Soldiers from the 1-186 Infantry, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, recently returned from a yearlong deployment. The troops were focused on peacekeeping and security throughout Kenya, Somalia, and Djibouti.
Their deployment was part of the second-largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard citizen-soldiers since World War II.
The ceremony was conducted at the National Guard armory in Roseburg.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.