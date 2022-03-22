PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Oregon City School District over a video, which was played at an assembly on Feb. 2, that shared how a student sexually and emotionally abused his girlfriend.

The female student that was referenced in the video is suing the district for more that $800,000 in damages.

Oregon City Principal Cary Wilhelm announced last week that she would be resigning at the end of the school year in wake of the lawsuit.

The eight-page complaint, filed by the victim, accuses the district of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy, alleging that the district breached it’s duties of care and supervision when they broadcasted her abuser’s admissions of abuse and assaults to its 2,100 students and 150 employees without notifying or asking the victim for her input or consent.

According to the lawsuit, students at the assembly couldn’t see the face of the young man speaking in the video, but his voice wasn’t altered. When he says in the video: “I took my romantic partner captive in probably one of the most vile relationships I could have ever been a part of,” his voice was immediately recognized by numerous students, who then were able to identify the female student he abused an assaulted.

“I don’t know what the purpose of this assembly was but frankly I don’t care what the intentions were. What they did has left a deep scar in the entire student body,” said Oregon City mom Shay Zumwalt at a school board meeting last month.

The lawsuit also says that prior to the assembly, members of the Oregon City High School Unity Committee told multiple administrators that the video shouldn’t run, but the administrators ignored and disregarded their concerns.

Oregon City School District officials have apologized for broadcasting the video at the assembly, but the lawsuit claims that the victim will lose educational opportunities due to the damage to her reputation caused by the district’s negligence.

The District said in a statement that they can’t comment on current litigation, but said they are “dedicated to the safe education of its students and will remain committed to providing a safe and positive educational setting. It will continue to evaluate and implement policies and practices necessary to accomplish this goal. Protecting the health and welfare of students remains a top priority for the district.”