(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the best commutes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the shortest average travel time to work, with ties broken by lowest percent of residents that commute over 60 minutes, and any further ties broken by lowest percent of residents that work outside the county of residence.
36. Columbia County
- Mean travel time to work: 35.3
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.3%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 45.8%
35. Crook County
- Mean travel time to work: 28.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 35.1%
34. Clackamas County
- Mean travel time to work: 28.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 44.2%
33. Jefferson County
- Mean travel time to work: 28.0
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.9%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 30.4%
32. Polk County
- Mean travel time to work: 27.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.1%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 52.3%
31. Yamhill County
- Mean travel time to work: 26.7
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 35.9%
30. Multnomah County
- Mean travel time to work: 26.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.3%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 15.4%
29. Washington County
- Mean travel time to work: 24.9
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 23.6%
28. Linn County
- Mean travel time to work: 24.6
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 33.3%
27. Wheeler County
- Mean travel time to work: 24.2
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 18.0%
26. Marion County
- Mean travel time to work: 24.2
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 22.1%
25. Sherman County
- Mean travel time to work: 23.3
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 20.4%
24. Clatsop County
- Mean travel time to work: 20.9
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 4.8%
23. Morrow County
- Mean travel time to work: 20.7
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.6%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 23.8%
22. Lane County
- Mean travel time to work: 20.2
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.5%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 3.8%
21. Josephine County
- Mean travel time to work: 20.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.1%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 12.0%
20. Deschutes County
- Mean travel time to work: 20.0
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.1%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 4.5%
19. Benton County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.9
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.1%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 21.5%
18. Lincoln County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.6
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 6.0%
17. Coos County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.6
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 5.0%
16. Douglas County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.6
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.3%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 5.7%
15. Hood River County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.5
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.6%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 9.8%
14. Tillamook County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.3
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 7.7%
13. Jackson County
- Mean travel time to work: 19.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.4%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 3.7%
12. Malheur County
- Mean travel time to work: 18.7
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.5%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 0.8%
11. Umatilla County
- Mean travel time to work: 18.4
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.1%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 8.5%
10. Wasco County
- Mean travel time to work: 17.8
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.4%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 18.6%
9. Grant County
- Mean travel time to work: 17.6
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.9%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 4.3%
8. Union County
- Mean travel time to work: 17.4
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.9%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 4.2%
7. Klamath County
- Mean travel time to work: 16.4
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 3.2%
6. Gilliam County
- Mean travel time to work: 16.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.4%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 14.2%
5. Wallowa County
- Mean travel time to work: 16.1
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.2%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 1.7%
4. Curry County
- Mean travel time to work: 16.0
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.2%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 1.4%
3. Baker County
- Mean travel time to work: 15.2
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.7%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 4.9%
2. Lake County
- Mean travel time to work: 14.6
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.5%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 3.8%
1. Harney County
- Mean travel time to work: 14.5
- Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.4%
- Worked outside of county of residence: 3.1%