(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the best commutes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the shortest average travel time to work, with ties broken by lowest percent of residents that commute over 60 minutes, and any further ties broken by lowest percent of residents that work outside the county of residence.

36. Columbia County

Mean travel time to work: 35.3

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.3%

Worked outside of county of residence: 45.8%

35. Crook County

Mean travel time to work: 28.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%

Worked outside of county of residence: 35.1%

34. Clackamas County

Mean travel time to work: 28.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

Worked outside of county of residence: 44.2%

33. Jefferson County

Mean travel time to work: 28.0

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.9%

Worked outside of county of residence: 30.4%

32. Polk County

Mean travel time to work: 27.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.1%

Worked outside of county of residence: 52.3%

31. Yamhill County

Mean travel time to work: 26.7

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%

Worked outside of county of residence: 35.9%

30. Multnomah County

Mean travel time to work: 26.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.3%

Worked outside of county of residence: 15.4%

29. Washington County

Mean travel time to work: 24.9

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%

Worked outside of county of residence: 23.6%

28. Linn County

Mean travel time to work: 24.6

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%

Worked outside of county of residence: 33.3%

27. Wheeler County

Mean travel time to work: 24.2

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%

Worked outside of county of residence: 18.0%

26. Marion County

Mean travel time to work: 24.2

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

Worked outside of county of residence: 22.1%

25. Sherman County

Mean travel time to work: 23.3

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

Worked outside of county of residence: 20.4%

24. Clatsop County

Mean travel time to work: 20.9

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%

Worked outside of county of residence: 4.8%

23. Morrow County

Mean travel time to work: 20.7

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.6%

Worked outside of county of residence: 23.8%

22. Lane County

Mean travel time to work: 20.2

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

Worked outside of county of residence: 3.8%

21. Josephine County

Mean travel time to work: 20.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.1%

Worked outside of county of residence: 12.0%

20. Deschutes County

Mean travel time to work: 20.0

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.1%

Worked outside of county of residence: 4.5%

19. Benton County

Mean travel time to work: 19.9

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.1%

Worked outside of county of residence: 21.5%

18. Lincoln County

Mean travel time to work: 19.6

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%

Worked outside of county of residence: 6.0%

17. Coos County

Mean travel time to work: 19.6

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%

Worked outside of county of residence: 5.0%

16. Douglas County

Mean travel time to work: 19.6

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.3%

Worked outside of county of residence: 5.7%

15. Hood River County

Mean travel time to work: 19.5

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.6%

Worked outside of county of residence: 9.8%

14. Tillamook County

Mean travel time to work: 19.3

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%

Worked outside of county of residence: 7.7%

13. Jackson County

Mean travel time to work: 19.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.4%

Worked outside of county of residence: 3.7%

12. Malheur County

Mean travel time to work: 18.7

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.5%

Worked outside of county of residence: 0.8%

11. Umatilla County

Mean travel time to work: 18.4

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.1%

Worked outside of county of residence: 8.5%

10. Wasco County

Mean travel time to work: 17.8

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.4%

Worked outside of county of residence: 18.6%

9. Grant County

Mean travel time to work: 17.6

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

Worked outside of county of residence: 4.3%

8. Union County

Mean travel time to work: 17.4

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

Worked outside of county of residence: 4.2%

7. Klamath County

Mean travel time to work: 16.4

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.4%

Worked outside of county of residence: 3.2%

6. Gilliam County

Mean travel time to work: 16.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

Worked outside of county of residence: 14.2%

5. Wallowa County

Mean travel time to work: 16.1

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.2%

Worked outside of county of residence: 1.7%

4. Curry County

Mean travel time to work: 16.0

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.2%

Worked outside of county of residence: 1.4%

3. Baker County

Mean travel time to work: 15.2

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

Worked outside of county of residence: 4.9%

2. Lake County

Mean travel time to work: 14.6

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

Worked outside of county of residence: 3.8%

1. Harney County