Oregon COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,800

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 numbers Sunday afternoon and reports there are 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state. This brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 133,205.

The state also reported one new death as a result of the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 1,800. These numbers were current as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

OHA also issued an update on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. They said 15,784 new doses of vaccines were added to the state immunization registry. Of these doses, 12,781 were administered on Saturday. OHA says it is currently meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of administering 12,000 vaccinations a day.

As of Sunday, 204,974 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Oregonians. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.

So far, 335,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Currently, there are 361 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, four fewer than Saturday. There are 95 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, three more than Saturday.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (46), Douglas (11), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (30), Jefferson (15), Josephine (30), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (6), Linn (7), Malheur (7), Marion (86), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (34), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (57), Union (10), Wasco (8), Washington (131), Yamhill (20).

Oregon’s 1,800th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive for the virus on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 25. OHA is still working to confirm where she died. The woman had underlying conditions.