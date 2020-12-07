Oregon COVID-19 numbers: How this week compares to previous weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s daily COVID-19 new cases total surpassed 2,000 for the first time this week. On Friday, Oregon Health Authority reported 2,176 confirmed and presumptive new cases.

For the week of Monday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 6, there were a total of 10,255 new coronavirus cases reported in Oregon.

Here’s the breakdown for the week:

Monday: 1,314

Tuesday: 1,233

Wednesday: 1,244

Thursday: 1,151

Friday: 2,176

Saturday: 1,847

Sunday: 1,290

Overall, Oregon averaged 1,465 new cases per day during this week.

For the last four weeks, Oregon’s total number of reported cases has risen sharply.

For the week of Monday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 29, there were 8,982 new cases reported, with an average of 1,283.14 new cases reported each day.

The week before that, Nov. 16 – 22, 8372 cases were reported, an average of 1,196 cases per day.

For the week of Nov. 9 – 15, there were 6,533 new cases reported, with an average of 933.28 new cases reported each day that week.

So far, Oregon has reported a total of 84,496 COVID-19 cases.

There is some encouraging data showing many Oregonians doing their part to curb the surge. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that data show more than 84% of Oregonians are wearing a mask; transportation across the state is down by 35%; and cell phone mobility data show fewer people are going to work and more people are staying home.

“I know a large majority of Oregonians recognize how serious the situation is and that we are on the brink of a full-blown crisis,” Brown said Friday.

State health officials say while the recent freeze has helped, there’s concern Thanksgiving gatherings could lead to a greater increase.