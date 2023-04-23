PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A petition to list the Southern Resident killer whale as endangered was accepted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday.

With a population of 73 currently, the Southern Resident killer whale lives off the coast of Oregon, Washington and California,

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, their population has declined due to pollution in the waters, scarcity of prey, disturbance from passing vessels and inbreeding.

The petition being accepted doesn’t mean the killer whales will be listed right away, instead, the petition starts a rule-making process which will end with the listing being voted on at a future commission.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Whale and Dolphin Conservation started the petition.