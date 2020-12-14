Oregon Employment Dept. sends 30 checks to woman’s deceased father

Teri Larsen said her father didn't work for 30 years before he died and never lived in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman says she’s received 30 unemployment checks totaling $12,000 addressed to her deceased father.

Teri Larson’s father died in 2019. She said he never lived or worked in Oregon.

After he passed away, Larson had his mail forwarded to her address.

A few weeks ago, she found 31 letters addressed to him from the Oregon Employment Department. Thirty of those letters were checkers and one was a letter saying a debit card for future payouts was on the way.

Larson is now questioning how this mistake could have happened.

“How somebody could do this and process this and see that this man would have been 84 and hasn’t worked in 30 years? It just kind of appalled me to be honest,” she said.

Meanwhile, Larson’s son, who has filed for unemployment, is still waiting for benefits.

So far, the employment department has not responded to Larson’s calls.

KOIN 6 News has also contacted the Oregon Employment Department about the checks Larson received. We have not heard back.