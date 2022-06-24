Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson are the candidates for Oregon governor (Campaign photos, 2022)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon gubernatorial candidates are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion as a federal constitutional right.

Christine Drazan

The Republican nominee for governor released a statement Friday morning:

“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”

Tina Kotek

The Democratic nominee for governor released a statement Friday morning:

“Our right to control our own bodies and futures has been gutted. I’m furious. I’m deeply concerned for women around the country.

“Here is what I want Oregonians to know right now: Abortion access is protected here in Oregon, I made sure of that. As House Speaker, I worked to pass the nation’s strongest reproductive health law, ensuring that abortion access would be protected here, no matter what the Supreme Court decides. As your Governor, and the only candidate with the support of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon and The Mother PAC, I will stand up to fight for reproductive freedom. That’s a promise.

“Make no mistake: reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year. Republican candidate Christine Drazan supported a measure to block funding for abortion access and sponsored legislation to criminalize abortion providers. She has even bragged about her long-standing support from anti-abortion extremist group Oregon Right to Life.

“Meanwhile, Betsy Johnson just promoted an anti-choice extremist to run ‘Republicans for Betsy.’ With every flip-flop, it’s becoming clearer that Oregonians simply cannot trust her.

“Today’s decision makes the stakes of Oregon’s race for Governor crystal clear. We can’t let extremists take us backward.”

Betsy Johnson

The unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor released a statement Friday morning:

“I am pro-choice. This is a bedrock issue for me, and frankly, for Oregon. A fundamental right. As Oregon’s independent governor, I will always defend and protect a woman’s right to choose.”