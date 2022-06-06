Trained and licensed facilitators will be able to meet with clients and supervise sessions where clients consume psilocybin in a licensed psilocybin service center facility.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced on Monday that they are currently accepting applications from psilocybin training programs for curriculum approval.

Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) is a new section in OHA. Ballot Measure 109, which was passed in Nov. 2020, directs OHA to license and regulate the manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services.

Psilocybin is the primary psychoactive principle of hallucinogenic, or “magic” mushrooms.

Those interested in being psilocybin facilitators must complete a training program with OHA curriculum before applying for a license. Trained and licensed facilitators will be able to meet with clients and supervise sessions where clients consume psilocybin in a licensed psilocybin service center facility.

Applications are available on the OPS website. A list of training programs with approved curriculum will be posted on the webpage once OPS begins approving applications.

OPS will begin accepting applications for facilitator licensure on Jan. 2, 2023.