PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) warned Oregonians to be looking out for JIF peanut butter that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed in multiple outlets across the country and includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties.

A voluntary recall was issued on Friday. The CDC is investigating the outbreak.

OHA said that JIF peanut butter was included in food boxes that were distributed through the organization’s food box program and determined that multiple boxes contain potentially contaminated peanut butter containers. They also said that staff members are visiting all their food hubs and inspecting respective food boxes to substitute any recalled products for new ones.

To see if a jar of JIF peanut butter is being recalled, check the lot number that is printed below the “Best if Used by” date on the label. Products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in the 5th-7th position, are being recalled. This information is printed on the back label of the jar.

There are 14 cases across 12 states, two hospitalizations and no deaths. So far, there has not been a case in Oregon.

OHA recommends that all JIF peanut butter distributed from April 15 through May 23 be thrown away or exchanged at a retail store.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.