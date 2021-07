The new animals were part of a requested transfer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Humane Society took in dozens of animals in this week, and they will soon be ready for new homes.

OHS transferred 76 new dogs and cats into its shelter Friday. Multnomah County officials requested the transfer as part of an ongoing case.

However, these dogs and cats are not part of an active investigation, so once they get vaccines and other medical care, they could be ready for a new home.