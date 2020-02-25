Oregon investigating how vaping products are marketed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is set to join 38 other states Tuesday in an investigation of the marketing and sales tactics of vaping products by Juul Labs.

The San Francisco-based company has been under fire for several months for its alleged targeting of minors with misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices.

Attorneys general from Oregon, Connecticut, Florida, Nevada and Texas announced they will lead the investigation.

“I have long been concerned about how JuuL targets children with their sleek devices and marketing practices,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a release. “They have almost singled handily gotten a whole new generation of teens hooked on tobacco. Juul’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to a public health crisis in Oregon and across the country. I am proud that my office has taken a lead role in this investigation, and we will work with the coalition to make sure JuuL is held accountable for their actions.”

In wake of the investigation, Juul said it has halted television, print and digital advertising as well as eliminated most flavors used in the e-cigarettes.

“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes,” the statement said.

In a 2019 survey, one in four high school students reported that they had vaped within the past month. Furthermore, Juul is the most popular brand, preferred by 60% of high school students.

Juul began by selling its high-nicotine pods in fruit and dessert flavors, including mango, mint and creme. However, The Food and Drug Administration recently put in place flavor restrictions designed to curb use of small, pod-based e-cigarettes like Juul.

California sued Juul Labs in November. State officials alleged Juul deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teenagers by using bright colors and youthful models to attract underage users, according to the Associated Press.

The company also faces lawsuits from teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the Juul’s vaping products.

President Donald Trump late last year signed a law raising the minimum age to purchase all tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 nationwide. Juul supported the measure, citing the need to curb underage vaping.