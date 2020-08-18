Oregon joins federal lawsuit challenging USPS operational changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is joining the attorneys general of several other states in suing to block the Trump administration’s changes to the U.S. Postal Service as more Americans are expected to vote by mail in the upcoming general election.

Rosenblum said Oregon will join a multi-state coalition filing a federal lawsuit challenging drastic operational changes at the Postal Service that some fear could undermind the national election on Nov. 3.

Attorneys general in 13 states, including Washington, are joining the lawsuit.

Earlier Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he will halt some operational changes until after the November election.

