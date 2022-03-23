PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After it was announced that Madeleine Albright, the United States’ first female Secretary of State, passed away on Wednesday, multiple Pacific Northwest lawmakers expressed their condolences on social media.

“Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer and a beacon of hope, truth, and justice. While she will be deeply missed, her legacy will live on for generations to come. Sending my love to her family and friends,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Twitter.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden tweeted “Madeleine Albright blazed the path for women in foreign policy here at home and around the world. Her strong legacy of public service, advocating for human rights, and fierce support of women leaders will live on for generations to come.”

“Madeleine Albright was a role model to many women across the country and globe, including me. As the first woman Secretary of State, she embodied steady and principled leadership,” Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said. “Over the years I have had the honor of hearing her speak several times; I always learned a lot and admired her breadth of knowledge. Her death is a great loss, but her legacy will live on in those she inspired.

“Saddened to hear of the death of Madeleine Albright, an accomplished diplomat and trailblazer. My heart is with her loved ones today, and her legacy of global diplomacy lives on,” stated Oregon Senator Jeff Merkely.

In 2019, Albright was a guest for the Oregon Historical Society’s Hatfield Lecture Series and was interviewed by the society’s executive director, Kerry Tymchuk, at the Schnitzer Auditorium.

“She’s got a wicked sense of humor. Not being in the cabinet any more she wasn’t afraid to say what she thought. There was a limited sensor button on her. Which of course as secretary of state with the diplomacy, you’ve got to be diplomatic of all time,” Tymchuk said.

President Bill Clinton selected Albright as the country’s top diplomat in 1996. She served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. Government.